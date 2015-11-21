|
The Beacon is the longest
running active Community Net newsletter in Canada and is edited by Andrew D. Wright.
You can send any comments or feedback here.
The Mousepad
by Mark Alberstat and Andrew D. Wright
The interesting and informative computer column for the common user is
archived here for your convenience.
The
Story of Chebucto Wireless
Article by Andrew D. Wright - Posted September 3, 2007
What does an Australian bank, a conference in
Montréal, and climbing around on people's roofs have to do with
bringing low cost
broadband Internet to Halifax?
The
Age of Internet Television
Article by Andrew D. Wright - Posted October 7, 2006
A Tribute to Norman De Forest
4 February 2006
The Beacon Photo Album
Right here!
Chebucto at Word On The Street:
|
|
Back Issues
|
CCN Beacon. Volumes
1 (Three issues) and 2 (Six issues).
|
|
Our community is online here!
We Need Help!
The CCN Beacon is retooling and will soon need
writers, columnists and graphics designers. Your reward is a credit
which will last the ages, the knowledge that hundreds of people
will read your words, the experience and some clippings that look good in a résumé.
Send in a small sample of your work or URL to
adw@chebucto.ns.ca.
We need a couple of our regular column spots filled, and perhaps start up some new ones.
Ideas for feature articles as well as writers wishing to 'freelance' writing them are more
than welcome as are graphics people to help illustrate. Write in for more information.
This site built with handmade HTML by
Andrew D. Wright
au141@chebucto.ns.ca.