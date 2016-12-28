Help       |       News       |       Contact Us      
Back To Chebucto Community Net Home Page


Chebucto Community Net
Chebucto News
Home >> Beacon >>
Chebucto News

Serving Your Community's Online Needs Since 1994.


*** Seasons Greetings From All Of Us at Chebucto Community Net *** The Chebucto Community Net Office is Closed for 2016. Thanks for your support! See you all in 2017! *** All Chebucto Services are working normally *** No news is good news. *** Chebucto Wireless running at 15 Mbps up & down *** *** "Email quota", "account security", "system upgrade" warning letters are fake, it's all crooks trying to steal passwords. *** REMINDER: CHEBUCTO NEVER SENDS YOU EMAIL ASKING FOR ANY PASSWORDS. IF YOU GET AN EMAIL ASKING FOR YOUR PASSWORD, IT IS ALWAYS A SCAM. *** ** NEVER GIVE YOUR CHEBUCTO PASSWORD TO ANYONE. *** Updated 22:05 ...................... Wednesday 28 December 2016 Here: http://chebucto.ns.ca/motd
Daily Service Bulletin (M.O.T.D.) Chebucto News Archive

Our Recommended Software List

CCN RSS Newsfeed

"Read the rest of our Tweets".
No need to join anything.

Chebucto gets IPv6 addresses

Thanks to its membership in ACORN-NS, Chebucto Community Net has been given its own range of IPv6 addresses to work with. Chebucto's range is 2001:410:a002::/48 a block containing over 35 trillion network addresses. By comparison, Chebucto's previous IPv4 block contained about 250 available addresses.

The traditional Internet uses the IPv4 protocol for all computers to communicate. In recent years the number of available IPv4 addresses has dropped as more and more computers have connected to the Internet. The solution is called IPv6, which has many, many more addresses. As time goes by, more and more of the Internet will move to the IPv6 protocol.

Chebucto plans to start using the IPv6 addresses in the near future, a change that should be completely transparent to end users.

Chebucto now on Twitter

As you can see from the top of the live News page, Chebucto has joined Twitter and entered the age of Social Media. The Twitter feed is a way to communicate news and points of interest to a wide audience in a timely fashion as well as giving Chebucto a way to reach members at those very rare times when Chebucto web services aren't available.

The Twitter feed to bookmark is:

http://twitter.com/ChebuctoCommNet

Scam Alert!

Chebucto users are warned that there are email scams where users are asked for their passwords and other personal information. No matter whom the email says it is from or why they say they need the information, these emails are always a lie. Real organizations do not require you to send them confidential personal information over email. For more information on these sorts of scams, tips to help you recognize these scams and resources to help you find out more, see this Mousepad  column about spear-phishing, yet another in a long line of scams through email designed to snag the unwary.

Help promote Chebucto!

We need your help. We invite our members and supporters to help promote the Chebucto Community Net in the community by printing off and distributing Chebucto brochures and posters from our website.

Chebucto Community Net RSS how-to guide

Chebucto Community Net has posted a guide on how to use our RSS news feed here: chebucto.ca/rss/

Our RSS feed is our way of letting people know fast about important software updates and security alerts as well as new developments at Chebucto. Stay informed with the news as soon as we have it ourselves with our RSS news feed.

Updated - Recommended software list

With the recent interest in Internet security and the rise in various exploits meant to take over user machines, the Chebucto Office has compiled this list of recommended software for user computers running Microsoft Windows.

Web browser: Mozilla Firefox free from Mozilla.com

Email client: Mozilla Thunderbird free from Mozilla.com

All-in-one web browser, email client,
web page editor: Mozilla SeaMonkey free from Seamonkey-project.org

Free anti-virus programs for home users

  • Microsoft Security Essentials: available for free from Microsoft.com
    For Windows Vista and Windows 7. Later versions of Windows include this protection built-in, renaming it Windows Defender.
    (Requires Windows Validation, i.e. legal copy of Windows)

(Note that both of the following free anti-virus programs also have paid versions which offer additional features):

Anti-Spyware Software:

FTP and SFTP Software: FileZilla free Client Version from Filezilla-project.org
As of mid-2016 FileZilla download includes optional bundled software offer. Installation of the bundled software is not necessary to install FileZilla. We recommend not installing any bundled software as a general rule.

RSS Newsfeed Reader: RSSOwl free from RSSOwl.Org

SSH Client: Putty free from Simon Tatham

Security Tools and Software:

  • Microsoft Baseline Security Analyzer (MBSA) free from Microsoft.com
  • Microsoft Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit (EMET)
    free from Microsoft.com
  • Microsoft Sysinternals free suite of tools from Microsoft.com
  • Secunia Personal Software Inspector (PSI) free from Secunia

Keeping Microsoft Windows up to date is very important.

All Microsoft Windows users should make sure to run Windows Update at least once a month and download all critical updates. Updates for Windows 10 are released as completed. Updates for Windows 8.1, 8, 7 and Vista are released after 2 PM on the second Tuesday of the month, with an optional second release the fourth Tuesday of the month, and out-of-band emergency updates as necessary. Windows XP is no longer supported by Microsoft and is not secure to use.


 

Archived Chebucto News

 

Go to the Beacon

Go to the Services page Chebucto Community Net RSS News Feed

 

 
Use Chebucto's
Secure Webmail!

Chebucto Username

Mail Password

Set Spam Filter Preferences


Join Here!
Get your own Chebucto account

Chebucto Services
Look here for our available services and prices!
Accounts for individuals, families, non-profit groups and small businesses!

Twitter Facebook Google+ YouTube RSS Feed

Secure Online Payment
for Donations/
Membership Renewals
[PayPal]  
[Graphic: Bitcoin symbol] Donate Bitcoins Here!

About Us      Help promote us!
Who we are, what we do
and how you can help

Chebucto Plus
Our Premium Internet Access

Chebucto Wireless
Our Community-Run
Non-Profit Highspeed Access

How to find us!
[Google Maps showing Chebucto Office location]

 

Our Message of the Day

Our Latest News!

CCN RSS Newsfeed

Halifax News and Events

Halifax Region
N.S. Provincial
Community Resources
and Services

The
Chebucto Neighbourhood
More than 200 Groups, Organizations and Businesses hosted by Chebucto
By Alphabet    By Subject

The CCN Beacon
Our Newsletter

Chebucto Photo Gallery
Chebucto Community Net
Our Privacy Policy                Our Web Site Terms of Use Chebucto Community Net RSS News Feed