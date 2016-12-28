Chebucto gets IPv6 addresses
Thanks to its membership in ACORN-NS, Chebucto Community Net has been given its
own range of IPv6 addresses to work with. Chebucto's range is
2001:410:a002::/48 a block containing over 35 trillion network addresses.
By comparison, Chebucto's previous IPv4 block contained about 250
available addresses.
The traditional Internet uses the IPv4 protocol for all computers to
communicate. In recent years the number of available IPv4 addresses has
dropped as more and more computers have connected to the Internet. The
solution is called IPv6, which has many, many more addresses. As time goes
by, more and more of the Internet will move to the IPv6 protocol.
Chebucto plans to start using the IPv6 addresses in the near future, a
change that should be completely transparent to end users.
Chebucto now on Twitter
As you can see from the top of the live News page, Chebucto has joined
Twitter and entered the age of Social Media. The Twitter feed is a way to
communicate news and points of interest to a wide audience in a timely
fashion as well as
giving Chebucto a way to reach members at those very rare times when
Chebucto web services aren't available.
The Twitter feed to bookmark is:
http://twitter.com/ChebuctoCommNet
Scam Alert!
Chebucto users are warned that there are email scams where users are asked
for their passwords and other personal information. No matter whom the
email says it is from or why they say they need the information, these
emails are always a lie. Real organizations do not require you to send
them confidential personal information over email. For more information on
these sorts of scams, tips to help you recognize these scams and resources
to help you find out more, see this Mousepad
column about spear-phishing, yet another in a long line of
scams through email designed to snag the unwary.
Help promote Chebucto!
We need your help. We invite our members and supporters to
help promote the Chebucto Community Net in the community by printing
off and distributing Chebucto brochures and posters from our website.
Chebucto Community Net RSS how-to guide
Chebucto Community Net has posted a guide on how to use our RSS
news feed here:
chebucto.ca/rss/
Our RSS feed is our way of letting people know fast about important
software updates and security alerts as well as new developments at
Chebucto. Stay informed with the news as soon as we have it ourselves with
our RSS news feed.
Updated - Recommended software list
With the recent interest in Internet security and the rise in various
exploits meant to take over user machines, the Chebucto Office has
compiled this list of recommended software for user computers running
Microsoft Windows.
Web browser: Mozilla Firefox free from Mozilla.com
Email client: Mozilla Thunderbird free from Mozilla.com
All-in-one web browser, email client,
web page editor: Mozilla
SeaMonkey free from
Seamonkey-project.org
Free anti-virus programs for home users
- Microsoft Security Essentials: available for free from
Microsoft.com
For Windows Vista and Windows 7. Later versions of Windows include this
protection built-in, renaming it Windows Defender.
(Requires Windows Validation, i.e. legal copy of Windows)
(Note that both of the following free anti-virus
programs also have paid versions which offer additional features):
Anti-Spyware Software:
FTP and SFTP Software: FileZilla free Client Version from Filezilla-project.org
As of mid-2016 FileZilla download includes optional bundled software
offer. Installation of the bundled software is not necessary to install
FileZilla. We recommend not installing any bundled software as a general
rule.
RSS Newsfeed Reader: RSSOwl free from
RSSOwl.Org
SSH Client: Putty free from
Simon
Tatham
Security Tools and Software:
Microsoft Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit (EMET)
free from
Microsoft.com
- Microsoft Baseline Security Analyzer (MBSA)
free from
Microsoft.com
Microsoft Sysinternals free suite of tools from
Microsoft.com
Secunia Personal Software Inspector (PSI) free from Secunia
Keeping Microsoft Windows up to date is very important.
All Microsoft Windows users should make sure to run Windows Update at
least once a month and download all critical updates. Updates for Windows
10 are released as completed. Updates for Windows 8.1, 8, 7 and Vista are
released after 2 PM on the second Tuesday of the month, with an optional
second release the fourth Tuesday of the month, and out-of-band emergency
updates as necessary. Windows XP is no longer supported by Microsoft and
is not secure to use.
Archived Chebucto News
Go to the
Beacon
Go to the Services
page