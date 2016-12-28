Tweets by @ChebuctoCommNet "Read the rest of our Tweets".

Chebucto gets IPv6 addresses Thanks to its membership in ACORN-NS, Chebucto Community Net has been given its own range of IPv6 addresses to work with. Chebucto's range is 2001:410:a002::/48 a block containing over 35 trillion network addresses. By comparison, Chebucto's previous IPv4 block contained about 250 available addresses. The traditional Internet uses the IPv4 protocol for all computers to communicate. In recent years the number of available IPv4 addresses has dropped as more and more computers have connected to the Internet. The solution is called IPv6, which has many, many more addresses. As time goes by, more and more of the Internet will move to the IPv6 protocol. Chebucto plans to start using the IPv6 addresses in the near future, a change that should be completely transparent to end users.

Chebucto now on Twitter As you can see from the top of the live News page, Chebucto has joined Twitter and entered the age of Social Media. The Twitter feed is a way to communicate news and points of interest to a wide audience in a timely fashion as well as giving Chebucto a way to reach members at those very rare times when Chebucto web services aren't available. The Twitter feed to bookmark is: http://twitter.com/ChebuctoCommNet

Scam Alert! Chebucto users are warned that there are email scams where users are asked for their passwords and other personal information. No matter whom the email says it is from or why they say they need the information, these emails are always a lie. Real organizations do not require you to send them confidential personal information over email. For more information on these sorts of scams, tips to help you recognize these scams and resources to help you find out more, see this Mousepad column about spear-phishing, yet another in a long line of scams through email designed to snag the unwary. Help promote Chebucto! We need your help. We invite our members and supporters to help promote the Chebucto Community Net in the community by printing off and distributing Chebucto brochures and posters from our website. Chebucto Community Net RSS how-to guide Chebucto Community Net has posted a guide on how to use our RSS news feed here: chebucto.ca/rss/ Our RSS feed is our way of letting people know fast about important software updates and security alerts as well as new developments at Chebucto. Stay informed with the news as soon as we have it ourselves with our RSS news feed. Updated - Recommended software list With the recent interest in Internet security and the rise in various exploits meant to take over user machines, the Chebucto Office has compiled this list of recommended software for user computers running Microsoft Windows. Web browser: Mozilla Firefox free from Mozilla.com Email client: Mozilla Thunderbird free from Mozilla.com All-in-one web browser, email client,

web page editor: Mozilla SeaMonkey free from Seamonkey-project.org Free anti-virus programs for home users Microsoft Security Essentials: available for free from Microsoft.com

For Windows Vista and Windows 7. Later versions of Windows include this protection built-in, renaming it Windows Defender.

(Requires Windows Validation, i.e. legal copy of Windows) (Note that both of the following free anti-virus programs also have paid versions which offer additional features): AntiVir: available from www.free-av.com/



available from www.free-av.com/ AVG: available from free.avg.com Anti-Spyware Software: Malwarebytes Anti-Malware free and paid versions from Malwarebytes.org



free and paid versions from Malwarebytes.org Spybot: Search & Destroy free from Safer-networking.org FTP and SFTP Software: FileZilla free Client Version from Filezilla-project.org

As of mid-2016 FileZilla download includes optional bundled software offer. Installation of the bundled software is not necessary to install FileZilla. We recommend not installing any bundled software as a general rule. RSS Newsfeed Reader: RSSOwl free from RSSOwl.Org SSH Client: Putty free from Simon Tatham Security Tools and Software: Microsoft Baseline Security Analyzer (MBSA) free from Microsoft.com

Microsoft Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit (EMET)

free from Microsoft.com

Microsoft Sysinternals free suite of tools from Microsoft.com

Secunia Personal Software Inspector (PSI) free from Secunia Keeping Microsoft Windows up to date is very important. All Microsoft Windows users should make sure to run Windows Update at least once a month and download all critical updates. Updates for Windows 10 are released as completed. Updates for Windows 8.1, 8, 7 and Vista are released after 2 PM on the second Tuesday of the month, with an optional second release the fourth Tuesday of the month, and out-of-band emergency updates as necessary. Windows XP is no longer supported by Microsoft and is not secure to use.

